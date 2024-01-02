close_game
News / Business / Gold, silver prices unchanged for 3rd consecutive day on January 2: Check city-wise rates

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 02, 2024 08:49 AM IST

The gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged for the third consecutive day today, on January 2, 2024.

Gold and silver prices on January 2: The prices of gold and silver in India remained unchanged for all major metro cities for the third consecutive day today, on Tuesday. The gold prices have remained stable in India since December 30, 2023, while silver rates have shown marginal changes.

Gold and silver prices on January 2 remained unchanged.(HT File Photo)
The last change in the prices of gold and silver was recorded on December 30, when the gold rates changed by over 400 per 10 gram, while the silver rates showed a small change of 1.20, according to the Goodreturns website.

The prices of gold remained stable on January 2, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at 5,877 and 6,397 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also remained unchanged at 78.60 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6397 (one gram), 51,176 (eight gram), 63,970 (10 gram) and 6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 2: Check city-wise rates

City22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 58,700 63,970
Mumbai 58,550 63,870
Kolkata 58,550 63,870
Bengaluru 58,550 63,870
Chennai 59.100 64.470

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 2: Check city-wise rates

Not just gold, but silver prices also remained unchanged on January 2 for the third consecutive day. The silver rates were fixed at 78.60 per gram. The last drop in gold prices was noted at December 30, with a change of 1.20.

CitySILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 786
Mumbai 786
Bengaluru 760
Kolkata 786
Chennai 800
