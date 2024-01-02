Gold, silver prices unchanged for 3rd consecutive day on January 2: Check city-wise rates

Gold and silver prices on January 2: The prices of gold and silver in India remained unchanged for all major metro cities for the third consecutive day today, on Tuesday. The gold prices have remained stable in India since December 30, 2023, while silver rates have shown marginal changes. Gold and silver prices on January 2 remained unchanged.(HT File Photo)

The last change in the prices of gold and silver was recorded on December 30, when the gold rates changed by over ₹400 per 10 gram, while the silver rates showed a small change of ₹1.20, according to the Goodreturns website.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The prices of gold remained stable on January 2, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹5,877 and ₹6,397 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also remained unchanged at ₹78.60 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6397 (one gram), ₹51,176 (eight gram), ₹63,970 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 2: Check city-wise rates

City 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) Delhi ₹ 58,700 ₹ 63,970 Mumbai ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Kolkata ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Bengaluru ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Chennai ₹ 59.100 ₹ 64.470

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 2: Check city-wise rates

Not just gold, but silver prices also remained unchanged on January 2 for the third consecutive day. The silver rates were fixed at ₹78.60 per gram. The last drop in gold prices was noted at December 30, with a change of ₹1.20.