Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goldman Sachs is loving India's growth journey and these 20 stocks for investors

ByHT News Desk
Sep 25, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Goldman Sachs projects India as a rapidly growing economy, with medium-term profit growth momentum expected until 2030.

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs said that India is poised to be the among fastest growing economies in the medium-term. In a recent note, the brokerage noted that after a decade-long downcycle, India's earnings have started to stablise over the past few years.

Goldman Sachs identifies India as a leading economy in growth potential, with a sustained profit momentum. The brokerage advises investing in 20 stocks, emphasizing sectors like autos, real estate, and chemicals for profit expansion.(Reuters)
Goldman Sachs identifies India as a leading economy in growth potential, with a sustained profit momentum. The brokerage advises investing in 20 stocks, emphasizing sectors like autos, real estate, and chemicals for profit expansion.(Reuters)

Read more: Zerodha is expecting a major revenue dip soon, Nithin Kamath shares

There is a mid-teen profit growth momentum that might sustain until 2030, the brokerage said as Nifty's total earnings growth and market cap have both achieved an 18 per cent CAGR over the past five years.

Read more: Buy calls are slowly vanishing from India's booming stock market

Owing to this, the profit pool is likely to shift towards investment cyclicals, which includes autos, real estate, chemicals along with industrials. This could see the largest rise in profit share and the brokerage said that consumer cyclicals could see the highest absolute growth.

Read more: Coldplay fever is good news for Indian music stocks like Tips and Saregama

The brokerage issued a 'buy' call on 20 stocks: RIL, L&T, NTPC, M&M, UltraTech, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Eicher Motors, Havells, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Phoenix Mills, Uno Minda, Hitachi Energy, Astral, Embassy REIT, Kajaria Ceramics, Blue Dart, and Amber Enterprises.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On