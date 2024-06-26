Google rolls out Gemini AI features for Gmail: Summarise, ask questions, draft mails, and more

Google is rolling out a Gemini AI side panel for Gmail, following the rollout for other applications like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive. The Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model will be used to perform tasks such as summarizing emails and asking questions and find specific information from emails. Google is rolling out a Gemini AI side panel for Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive.

What can you do with the new Gemini features?

The feature will allow users to use Google’s Gemini AI to summarize email threads, suggest responses to email threads, get help drafting an email, and ask questions and find specific information from emails within the inbox or from Google Drive files, the search engine giant wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Google wrote in its post that users can also ask freeform questions for Gemini to search the inbox and find what you need. Examples of such questions can include "What was the PO number for my agency?", "How much did the company spend on the last marketing event?", or “When is the next team meeting?”

Who gets the new Gemini features?

These features will only be available to Google Workspace customers with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or to Google One AI Premium subscribers.

How to access the Gemini features?

Admins can access Gemini in the side panel of Workspace apps, with smart features and personalization turned on, which can be done in the admin console.

End users can access Gemini in the Gmail side panel by clicking on “Ask Gemini” (star button) in the top right corner of Gmail.

Mobile users can access Gemini by tapping on the “summarize this email” chip in an email thread.

When are the new Gemini features coming and what more features will come?

For Rapid Release domain web users, the feature roll out and can be seen within 1-3 days from June 24. For Scheduled Release domains, the feature visibility take around 15 days starting on July 8th. Mobile users will also have a gradual roll-out from June 24 and will see it in about 15 days.

Google says that additional mobile features like contextual smart reply and Gmail Q&A are coming soon.