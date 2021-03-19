IND USA
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a "pervasive data tracking business."

Google says it removed over 3 billion bad advertisements globally in 2020

According to Mashable, the organisation has also limited an extra 6.4 billion advertisements.
ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Tech giant Google recently revealed in a blog post that it blocked or removed 3.1 billion bad ads, including Covid-19 related advertisements, internationally in 2020 for violating its policies.

According to Mashable, the organisation has also limited an extra 6.4 billion advertisements.

"In 2020, our policies and enforcement were put to the test as we collectively navigated a global pandemic, multiple elections around the world and the continued fight against bad actors looking for new ways to take advantage of people online," said Scott Spencer, VP, ads privacy and safety, in a blog post.

He further added that "thousands of Googlers worked around the clock to deliver a safe experience for users, creators, publishers and advertisers. We know that when we make decisions through the lens of user safety, it will benefit the broader ecosystem. Preserving trust for advertisers and publishers helps their businesses succeed in the long term."

Mashable announced that Google has refreshed or added more than 40 arrangements for advertisers and publishers. Discussing Covid related advertisements, the tech giant restricted and blocked more than 99 million Covid-related promotions from serving consistently, including those for miracle cures, N95 masks due to supply shortages, as well as fake vaccine doses.

Notably, this is the main year that Google is sharing data on advertisement limitations which is a core part of its overall strategy. It says that confining advertisements permits the firm to tailor its methodology dependent on geography, local laws and our certification programs

"We know that when we make decisions through the lens of user safety, it will benefit the broader ecosystem. Preserving trust for advertisers and publishers helps their businesses succeed in the long term," states Google blog.

