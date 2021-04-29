Govt allows import of medical equipment with riders

The consumer affairs ministry has allowed a host of medical equipment, including oxygen devices, O2 concentrators and intermediate medical goods required to make finished products, to be imported with mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology Act only after customs clearance and before marketplace sales.

Earlier, instant adherence to mandatory declaration under the Legal Metrology Act was necessary. This meant larger turnaround times at the port of entry. The latest move will further ease imports of critical finished and semi-finished medical goods, an official of the consumer affairs ministry said. It will also allow importers to pre-book inventories faster, an official said.

The Union government has already put in place a fast-track mechanism for customs clearance of more than two dozen medical equipment goods and parts.

The steps are aimed at battling a devastating shortage of medical gear as India battles a second wave of Covid infections.

The Legal Metrology Act governs standards and specifications, adherence to which required pre-sale validation. Waiving off of this requirement will give more time to importers to comply with a host of import norms.