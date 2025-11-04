Edit Profile
    Groww IPO: GMP to IPO price and valuation, all you need to know before subscribing

    Groww IPO Details: Here's a look at the financials, as well as GMP, IPO price and issue size, as well as the valuation of India's largest online broker.

    Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt. Ltd., which operates India's largest online broker Groww, has launched its initial public offering, underscoring the surge in retail investors in the world's fourth-largest stock market.

    Groww's valuation is seen at ₹61,735 crore in the IPO, as against ₹58,500 crore in July 2025. That's about 30 times earnings for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025—meaning, the company wants investors to pay ₹30 for every rupee it earns. (AI Image)
    On offer in the Groww IPO are 66.32 crore shares—10.60 crore new and 55.72 crore via an offer for sale—in a price range of 95-100 to raise as much as 6,632.30 crore, according to the company's red-herring prospectus. The lot size for retail investors is set at 150 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of 15,000.

    That pegs Groww's valuation at 61,735 crore as against 58,500 crore in July 2025. That's about 30 times earnings for the fiscal year ended 31 March—meaning, the company wants investors to pay 30 for every rupee it earns.

    Earlier, the Groww IPO raised about 3,000 crore from 102 anchor investors, including funds managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore.

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc., Axis Bank Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the sale.

    DetailInformation
    Company NameBillionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)
    Company ProfileA D2C retail investment and broking platform
    CompetitionZerodha, Angel One, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5Paisa, etc.
    IPO Dates4-7 November 2025
    IPO Price Band 95-100 per share
    IPO Size 6,632.30 crore = 1,060 crore fresh + 5,572.30 OFS
    IPO Valuation~$7 billion ( 65,000 crore)
    IPO Lot Size150 shares
    Minimum Investment 15,000
    Listing Date12 November (NSE & BSE)

    Groww IPO Details

    Backed by Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, Groww had nearly 1.2 crore active users in September, while growing at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 100% over the past few years—thanks to the firm’s competitive pricing, technology and intuitive user interface, according to Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

    The brokerage reported profit of 1,820 crore on revenue of 3,900 crore in FY25, according to the RHP.

    News/Business/Groww IPO: GMP To IPO Price And Valuation, All You Need To Know Before Subscribing
