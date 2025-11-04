Groww IPO: GMP to IPO price and valuation, all you need to know before subscribing

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Pvt. Ltd., which operates India's largest online broker Groww, has launched its initial public offering, underscoring the surge in retail investors in the world's fourth-largest stock market. Groww's valuation is seen at ₹61,735 crore in the IPO, as against ₹58,500 crore in July 2025. That's about 30 times earnings for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025—meaning, the company wants investors to pay ₹30 for every rupee it earns. (AI Image)

On offer in the Groww IPO are 66.32 crore shares—10.60 crore new and 55.72 crore via an offer for sale—in a price range of ₹95-100 to raise as much as ₹6,632.30 crore, according to the company's red-herring prospectus. The lot size for retail investors is set at 150 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of ₹15,000.

Earlier, the Groww IPO raised about ₹3,000 crore from 102 anchor investors, including funds managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc., Axis Bank Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the sale.