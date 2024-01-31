 GST collections soar by 10 per cent to ₹1.72 lakh crore in January: Govt - Hindustan Times
News / Business / GST collections soar by 10 per cent to 1.72 lakh crore in January, says finance ministry

GST collections soar by 10 per cent to 1.72 lakh crore in January, says finance ministry

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 08:05 PM IST

The government has settled ₹43,552 crore to CGST and ₹37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection, the ministry statement added.

India's goods and services tax (GST) collection in January 2024 stood at 1,72,129 crore, registering a 10.4% Year-o-Year (Y-oY) growth over the revenue of 155,922 crore collected in January 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It is the second highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with collection of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh crore or more
It is the second highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with collection of 1.70 lakh crore or more

The government has settled 43,552 crore to CGST and 37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection, the ministry statement added.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024), reaching 16.69 lakh crore against 14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year(April 2022-January 2023), the statement added.

The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at 1.87 lakh crore.

The Indian economy is projected to grow close to 7 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 which starts this April, said the Ministry of Finance in a review report.

India's economy grew 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The Indian economy is expected to grow 7.3 per cent in the current financial year 2023-24, remaining the fastest-growing major economy.

