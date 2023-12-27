Happy Forgings share price LIVE updates: Check GMP on IPO listing date, estimated share price here

Happy Forgings share price LIVE updates: The listing date for the initial public offering of Happy Forgings is today, December 27. This means that the share price of the company will be updated on the stock market by this afternoon, after the markets open at 9:15 am. The listing date for Happy Forgings IPO is today, with the share price to be released soon.

Investors and subscribers have high hopes from the Happy forgings IPO listing day, with the estimated share prices likely to be over 40 percent of the listing price of the issue.

The Happy Forgings IPO launched on the Indian stock market on December 19, and closed on December 21. Since then, its GMP has been on a steady rise, showing promise for the share price and good returns for the investors.

The BSE notice on Happy Forgings listing says, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the equity shares of Happy Forgings Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities.”

Here is the GMP update, expected share price and all you need to know about the listing day of Happy Forgings IPO.