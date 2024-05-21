 Harsh Goenka's 'have you met next PM?' post features an old photo of him with… - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Harsh Goenka's 'have you met next PM?' post features an old photo of him with…

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Captioning the post, Harsh Goenka wrote, "Someone asked me- Have you met the next PM?".

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared an old photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media ahead of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Someone asked me- Have you met the next PM?". The post garnered a lot of traction on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Harsh Goenka shared an old photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
Harsh Goenka shared an old photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

A user asked Harsh Goenka, “Did you massage your palm after shaking hands ? He has a tough grip” while another wrote, "And you said yaa many times".

A third asked Harsh Goenka whether he was planning to enter politics writing, “Harsh ji, if given the opportunity by Modi ji, would you be interested in going to Rajya Sabha?” while another remarked, “Character should be assessed by observing whom one meets and whom one avoids to meet.”

See Harsh Goenka's post here

Earlier Harsh Goenka had praised the BJP government in a post, writing, "Infrastructure development is booming, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. Digital advancements have led to faster and cheaper peer-to-peer transactions, outpacing many developed nations. Tax reforms have boosted public spending and encouraged more businesses into the formal sector. India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy with predictions to climb even higher. Reduction in red tape has significantly expedited project completion times encouraging business and economic growth".

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
