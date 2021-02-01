Here is a list of bank holidays falling in month of February 2021
- The bank holidays are listed by the state government, Central government, and union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Banks in India will remain closed for at least 12 days in February 2021, including four Sundays, two Saturdays and six holidays which will be observed in different regions. According to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2021, banks will remain shut for more than 40 days.
Bank holidays are of two types. The first type is the state holiday and the second is the national holiday. State holidays are only state-specific, which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Whereas national holidays are the ones on which all the banks across the nation are non-operational.
Private and government banks will remain closed for six days in February 2021 due to the regional holidays. They will also have periodic offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month.
Private and government banks will remain closed for six days in February 2021 due to the regional holidays. They will also have periodic offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month.
Here is the full list of holidays in February:
February 12 (Friday): Losar/Sonam Lochhar. Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed.
February 15 (Monday): Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal.
February 16 (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.
February 19 (Friday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur will remain closed.
February 20 (Saturday): State Day of Mizoram on which banks in Aizawl will remain closed.
February 26 (Friday): Banks in Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on the occasion of the birthday of Md Hazarat Ali.
