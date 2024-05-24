Hindalco beats Q4 profit view as lower costs outpace weak aluminium prices

The company, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, said its consolidated net profit rose 31.6% to 31.74 billion rupees ($382.2 mln) for the three months ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimates of 28.01 billion rupees, per LSEG data.an)
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!