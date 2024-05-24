Hindalco beats Q4 profit view as lower costs outpace weak aluminium prices

Hindalco Industries, one of the country's largest aluminium and copper producers, reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as lower costs outpaced lacklustre aluminium prices. Hindalco Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose 31.6% to 31.74 billion rupees ($382.2 mln) for the three months ended March 31.

The company, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, said its consolidated net profit rose 31.6% to 31.74 billion rupees ($382.2 mln) for the three months ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimates of 28.01 billion rupees, per LSEG data.an)