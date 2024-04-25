Horlicks 'health' label dropped. Now it is a ‘functional nutritional drink’
This comes after Ministry of Commerce and Industry asked e-commerce websites to remove drinks from 'heathy drinks' category on their respective platforms.
‘Health food drinks’ of Hindustan Unilever have been re-named as functional nutritional drinks (FND) by the company after the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry asked e-commerce websites to remove drinks and beverages from 'heathy drinks' category on their respective platforms. Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer of Hindustan Unilever, said, “We have changed the labels of the category to FND which is a much better way to call it.”
The category is under-penetrated and presents a big opportunity for growth in the same, he said, informing that Hindustan Unilever will focus on increasing customers, usage and giving more benefits for consumers to upgrade in the FND category. He also said that the company is seeing better growth in its premium range that is focussed on Diabetes and women's health.
Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that there is no definition for 'health drinks' under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked e-commerce websites not to put dairy, cereal, or malt-based beverages under the ‘health drink’ or ‘energy drink’ categories as it is a wrong term to use which can mislead the customers.
