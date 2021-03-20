IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption
Reserve Bank of India said the decline is also driven by the increase in household borrowings from banks and non-bank financiers accompanied by a moderation in household financial assets in the form of mutual funds and currency.(REUTERS)
Reserve Bank of India said the decline is also driven by the increase in household borrowings from banks and non-bank financiers accompanied by a moderation in household financial assets in the form of mutual funds and currency.(REUTERS)
business

Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption

  • Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21.
READ FULL STORY
By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that the initial uptick in household savings seen in the June quarter has waned substantially in the next three months on the back of rising consumption and higher borrowing.

Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21. It is estimated to have further declined in the December quarter as consumption intensified.

This decline, it said, is also driven by the increase in household borrowings from banks and non-bank financiers accompanied by a moderation in household financial assets in the form of mutual funds and currency.

The household debt-to-GDP ratio rose sharply to 37.1% in Q2 from 35.4% in Q1.

It pointed out that the real GDP contraction of 24.4% in Q1 of FY21 was accompanied by household financial savings rate of 21%, while a moderation in GDP contraction to 7.3% in Q2 coincided with the reduction in household financial savings rate to 10.4% of GDP, which was still higher than the 9.8% of GDP seen in the same period of the previous year.

Interestingly, published as part of RBI’s March bulletin, the paper said that the inverse relation between household financial savings rate and GDP growth may sound counter-intuitive, but studies have shown that households tend to save more during the economic slowdown and greater income uncertainty.

“While households’ deposits and borrowings picked up, their holdings of currency and savings in mutual funds moderated. Increased household consumption, particularly its discretionary component, could be attributed to resumption in economic activity following the easing of the lockdown,” the paper said.

This article on estimates of household savings has been written by Sanjay Kumar Hansda, Anupam Prakash, Anand Prakash Ekka, and Ishu Thakur of the national accounts analysis division, department of economic and policy research, RBI.

It was accompanied by the usual disclaimer that the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of RBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has decided to hire a firm to design a training programme that can be delivered online as well as through in-person sessions(HT Archive)
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has decided to hire a firm to design a training programme that can be delivered online as well as through in-person sessions(HT Archive)
business

PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishore Biyani, group CEO, Future group during the re–launch of the Bangalore Central mall that was launched 11 years back in this file picture from 2016. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Kishore Biyani, group CEO, Future group during the re–launch of the Bangalore Central mall that was launched 11 years back in this file picture from 2016. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Future to contest HC order on Biyani over Reliance deal

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • Two people familiar with Future Group’s legal plans confirmed this to Mint, adding that an appeal challenging the order may be filed on Monday or Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI said while there is a “restless urgency in the air” in India to return to high growth, the bond market has remained unyielding, despite its efforts.(Reuters)
RBI said while there is a “restless urgency in the air” in India to return to high growth, the bond market has remained unyielding, despite its efforts.(Reuters)
business

Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi is likely to change the valuation metrics for AT1 bonds in a phased manner in the coming years and, eventually, all perpetual bonds will be valued as 100-year bonds. (MINT)
Sebi is likely to change the valuation metrics for AT1 bonds in a phased manner in the coming years and, eventually, all perpetual bonds will be valued as 100-year bonds. (MINT)
business

Perpetual bonds may be valued as 10-yr debt instruments now

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Markets regulator had earlier sought to value AT1 bonds as 100-year debt papers with effect from April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The startup could complete the listing before September-end.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The startup could complete the listing before September-end.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
business

Zomato may file for IPO in April

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:39 AM IST
Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the startup at $5.4 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visa shares were down 4.7% at $210.27 on Friday afternoon.(Reuters file photo)
Visa shares were down 4.7% at $210.27 on Friday afternoon.(Reuters file photo)
business

US Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The department's antitrust division has been probing whether Visa limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image (Reuters)
Representational Image (Reuters)
business

India's crude oil processing hit 4-month low in February

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Crude oil throughput in February dropped 8.8% year-on-year to 4.87 million barrels per day (18.62 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No financial details were disclosed and any increase will have to be signed off by other countries at the IMF's spring meeting in April.(Reuters)
No financial details were disclosed and any increase will have to be signed off by other countries at the IMF's spring meeting in April.(Reuters)
business

G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
At a virtual discussion hosted by Britain's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, the seven finance ministers backed a “new and sizeable” increase in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights, a type of reserve that effectively supplements existing reserves of member countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Walmart shares rose 1% to $131.31 at 10:54 a.m. on Friday in New York. The stock fell almost 10% this year through Thursday’s close.(Bloomberg file photo)
Walmart shares rose 1% to $131.31 at 10:54 a.m. on Friday in New York. The stock fell almost 10% this year through Thursday’s close.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Walmart opens marketplace to non-US vendors in shift

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 PM IST
This month, the world’s largest retailer began opening up its third-party marketplace to foreign sellers, who no longer need a US address or business tax identification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters in Mumbai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint Photo)
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters in Mumbai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint Photo)
business

TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; second time in 6 months

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:28 PM IST
TCS was the first IT services company to announce a salary hike for all employees for FY21 in October last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is also looking at various routes for funding infrastructure, including by way of infrastructure debt fund or national bank for funding infrastructure, which would be taken up by Parliament soon.
Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is also looking at various routes for funding infrastructure, including by way of infrastructure debt fund or national bank for funding infrastructure, which would be taken up by Parliament soon.
business

FM urges advanced economies to scale up climate change financing commitments

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI), the finance minister said natural disasters remind everyone of the risks that infrastructure faces and the vulnerabilities of countries due to climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden has made a marked shift in the US approach to Russia from that of former President Donald Trump.(AP file photo)
President Joe Biden has made a marked shift in the US approach to Russia from that of former President Donald Trump.(AP file photo)
business

Biden administration weighing new sanctions to block Russian gas pipeline

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The Biden administration is weighing additional sanctions to block construction of the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, potentially including the project’s parent company Nord Stream 2 AG, according to three people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman , NITI Aayog said India’s economic growth is likely to reach pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of 2021-22 fiscal.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman , NITI Aayog said India’s economic growth is likely to reach pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of 2021-22 fiscal.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
business

India needs to grow at 10.5-11% in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Observing that India's political leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, had no qualms in working with corporate leaders, he said, "It is time again to rekindle that".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iridium has been found to be useful as electrical contacts from spark plugs.(Pixabay)
Iridium has been found to be useful as electrical contacts from spark plugs.(Pixabay)
business

Why is the price of iridium, a rare metal, soaring?

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • A troy ounce (31 grammes) of iridium currently costs about $6,000, having tripled over the past four months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 1.55 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively in February 2021, a labour ministry statement said.(File photo. Representative image)
Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 1.55 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively in February 2021, a labour ministry statement said.(File photo. Representative image)
business

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in February

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of February 2021 decreased by 1 point each to stand at 1037 and 1044 points respectively, compared to January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP