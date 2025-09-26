Edit Profile
    How Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's stocks reacted to Trump's 100% tariff move | Share prices today

    As of 9.43 am on Friday, stock prices of major pharma companies were down. Cipla's stocks were down by 1.7%, trading at 1484.60.

    Updated on: Sep 26, 2025 10:09 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Stock prices of several Indian pharma companies tanked on Friday morning, reacting to United States President Donald Trump's announcement that he will impose whopping 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical products from October 1.

    The stocks were hit after Trump's tariff announcement. (Representationa Photo/PTI)
    As of 9.43 am on Friday, stock prices of major pharma companies were down. While Cipla's stocks were down by 1.7%, trading at 1484.60, Dr Reddy's was down by 0.8% , trading at 1263.80. Sun Pharma was 2% down, trading at 1595.20.

    Several other pharma companies' share prices were also hit due to Trump's tariff announcement. As of 10.06 am , Aurobindo Pharma's share price was down by 0.90%, Biocon's share price was down by 2.85% , Zydus Lifesciences' share price was down by 2.82%, and Divi's Labs' share price was down by 1.84 per cent.

    More details will be added shortly.

