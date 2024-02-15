How Valentine's Day 2024 was a blessing for both lovebirds and businesses

Valentine's Day, also known as festival of love, was celebrated across India and the world. Wednesday turned out to be highly profitable for quick-commerce and food delivery platforms in the country, thanks to the lovebirds purchasing record number of roses, chocolates, cakes and other goodies for their loved ones.



Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer of Zomato-owned platform Blinkit, told Moneycontrol that the company hit its highest ever orders in a day. According to the CEO, the platform registered its highest ever orders per minute as of 6:30 pm on Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day witnessed a surge in deliveries across platforms.(Pexels)

Swiggy delivered 409 cakes per minute on Valentine's Day 2024, says CEO

Blinkit, in its filings, had said that 32 per cent of all orders on the Valentine's Day were gift orders. The platform delivered at an average of 6.2 lakh orders a day in the third quarter ending last December, the Moneycontrol report added.



Zomato's rival Swiggy also had a similar performance. Its instant delivery service Instamart is set to break its own records, a spokesperson told the website.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On February 14, roses witnessed the biggest spike in order as compared to the previous day on Swiggy. The next in line included Plants, gifting cards, teddies, perfumes, gadgets, chocolates, condoms and cakes, the report added.



Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, told Moneycontrol that the platform delivered 271 cakes per minute last year on this day. The record was broken at 12 pm on Wednesday with a peak of 309 cakes per minute.



Hours later, Kapoor said the platform delivered 409 cakes per minute as of 6 pm yesterday.

Not just Swiggy and Zomato, other companies also witnessed an unprecedented spike in orders due to Valentine's Day. Zepto said it gave away free chocolates with each order, delivering around 3 lakh free chocolates as of 4 pm on Wednesday, its co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said.

The Swiggy CEO said that its dine out platform witnessed a 95.47 per cent spike in bookings for two in comparison to the previous weekend.

Renowned gifting company Ferns n Petals said it was expecting a 25 per cent increase in sales as compared to last year.

"Our customers are drawn to personalised items that reflect their individuality and taste, amid a shifting trend away from mass-produced goods,” Pawan Gadia, Director and CEO Global at FNP told the website.