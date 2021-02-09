Huawei challenges Trump claim of national security threat
- Huawei previously challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to ban US companies from using taxpayer subsidies to fund purchases of Huawei’s 5G technology. The Trump administration said national security concerns outweighed the Chinese firm’s lower costs.
Huawei Technologies Co. said the Trump administration’s decision late last year to label the giant Chinese telecommunications company a national security threat was unconstitutional and harmful to US industry.
In a lawsuit filed Monday at the New Orleans Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Huawei said the Dec. 11 declaration by the US Federal Communications (FCC) Commission was arbitrary and capricious, exceeded its authority and violated federal rule-making procedures. Huawei also claims the FCC lacks “substantial evidence” and failed to give the company a chance to defend itself before the rule was finalized.
“The order on review potentially impacts the financial interests of the telecommunications industry as a whole, including manufacturers, end users, and service providers in a broad range of industries, such as internet, cellular and landline telephone, and similar telecommunications applications,” Huawei said in the court filing, which was reported earlier by Dow Jones.
Huawei previously challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to ban US companies from using taxpayer subsidies to fund purchases of Huawei’s 5G technology. The Trump administration said national security concerns outweighed the Chinese firm’s lower costs. In that case, which is also pending before the Fifth Circuit, Huawei vigorously disputed allegations that it has ties to the Chinese government that could compromise the security of telecom networks and devices.
Analysts have argued Huawei’s latest generation of equipment has built-in backdoors and other security loopholes that could allow the Chinese government to eavesdrop on American conversations and data transmissions and illegally collect data on US citizens. Huawei disputes these allegations.
“Last year the FCC issued a final designation identifying Huawei as a national security threat based on a substantial body of evidence developed by the FCC and numerous US national security agencies,” the commission said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to defend that decision.”
The case is Huawei Technologies USA Inc. v Federal Communications Commission and USA, 21-60089, USCourt of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (New Orleans).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei challenges Trump claim of national security threat
- Huawei previously challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to ban US companies from using taxpayer subsidies to fund purchases of Huawei’s 5G technology. The Trump administration said national security concerns outweighed the Chinese firm’s lower costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coca-Cola moves from plant-based bottles to recycled ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla 'aligns' with Xi Jinping's vision in China after years of defiance in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin surge: A brief history of Elon Musk’s devotion to the crypto cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stock markets received FY'22 Budget with positivity, says finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Bank of India net profit up 6.5% at ₹165 crore in Q3 FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Tesla, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices hiked by 35 paise a litre. Check latest rates in your city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon-Ambani spat tests India’s allure for foreign investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time after Tesla purchase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rises over 200 points, reaches above 51,000 mark; Nifty crosses 15,100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox