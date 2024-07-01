Hyundai sales dip 1% to 64,803 units in June

Exports, however, declined 6 per cent to 14,700 units during the month under review as against 15,600 units in the same month a year ago.
"We closed H1 of CY2024 with an overall sales growth of 5.68 per cent year-on-year. SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66 per cent of our domestic sales," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.
The company's total sales stood at 3,85,772 units for the January-June period against 3,65,030 units in the corresponding period last year.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!