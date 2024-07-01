Hyundai sales dip 1% to 64,803 units in June

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 1 per cent to 64,803 units in June. The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a car displayed at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul.(Reuters)

The automaker had dispatched 65,601 units to dealers in June last year.

Domestic sales remained flat at 50,103 units last month as compared to 50,001 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined 6 per cent to 14,700 units during the month under review as against 15,600 units in the same month a year ago.

"We closed H1 of CY2024 with an overall sales growth of 5.68 per cent year-on-year. SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66 per cent of our domestic sales," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

The company's total sales stood at 3,85,772 units for the January-June period against 3,65,030 units in the corresponding period last year.