 Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in June at 27,474 units - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in June at 27,474 units

PTI |
Jul 01, 2024 01:39 PM IST

Toyota's total dispatches to dealers increased by 40 per cent last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported its best-ever monthly sales at 27,474 units in June.

Toyota's total dispatches to dealers increased by 40 per cent last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.(AFP)
Toyota's total dispatches to dealers increased by 40 per cent last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.(AFP)

The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 40 per cent last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.

Last month, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 25,752 units, while exports accounted for 1,722 units.

Read more: Credit card rule changes that will come into effect in July: SBI Card, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank

"Our SUV and MPV segments continue to lead our impressive sales surge thus reflecting a strong consumer preference for these versatile and reliable vehicles," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

Beyond strong presence in major cities, the automaker has strategically increased its focus on rural areas, broadening customer base and driving significant momentum, he added.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in June at 27,474 units
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On