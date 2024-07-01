Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in June at 27,474 units

"Our SUV and MPV segments continue to lead our impressive sales surge thus reflecting a strong consumer preference for these versatile and reliable vehicles," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said in a statement.
Beyond strong presence in major cities, the automaker has strategically increased its focus on rural areas, broadening customer base and driving significant momentum, he added.
