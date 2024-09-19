ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 generated 11,637 crore for India's economy, created 48,000 jobs: Report

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that took place between October 5 and November 19 across 10 cities in India, generated a total of $1.39 billion or ₹11,637 crore for India's economy according to a Financial Express report, which cited a report by the ICC. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Pakistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2023 India fans in the stands are pictured watching the musical ceremony during the innings break(Amit Dave/Reuters)

The World Cup was hosted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune, positively impacting sectors like hospitality, travel, FMCG and others.

How much impact did the World Cup have on India's economy?

The ICC World Cup led to the generation of $861.4 million in tourism revenue from a total of 1.25 million domestic as well as international spectators. Their secondary spending amounted to another $515.7 million, approximately 37% of the total impact.

The secondary spending included international travelers visiting other tourist destinations, which contributed $281.2 million. Also they stayed at the host cities for an average of five nights, with domestic travelers staying for two nights.

Nearly 68% of the international attendees said they would recommend India as a tourist destination to friends and family and 59% said they were highly likely to visit India gain themselves, according to the report.

Apart from that, it also generated $70.7 million worth of media impact for businesses and stakeholders.

How many jobs did the World Cup create?

The World Cup created more than 48,000 full and part time jobs across both the event as well in other organisations, particularly in the hospitality sector, which contributed $18 million towards the economy, according to the report.

