 IDBI Bank stock gains 6% after RBI approves bidders for privatisation - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
IDBI Bank stock gains 6% after RBI approves bidders for privatisation

ByHT News Desk
Jul 18, 2024 11:06 AM IST

IDBI Bank shares surge 6% as RBI issues 'fit and proper' report on bidders for divestment process

Shares of IDBI Bank rose almost 6 per cent to 93 per share today (July 18) as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a 'fit and proper' report on bidders which advanced the divestment process. The central bank's evaluation ensures that the bidders meet the 'fit and proper' criteria and comply with regulations to proceed to the next stage of the privatisation process.

RBI's evaluation ensures that the bidders meet the 'fit and proper' criteria and comply with regulations to proceed to the next stage of the privatisation process.

The central government holds a 45.5 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. LIC is the largest shareholder at over 49 per cent. The privatisation plan involves selling 60.7 per cent of the bank, including government's 30.5 per cent stake and LIC's 30.2 per cent stake.

News / Business / IDBI Bank stock gains 6% after RBI approves bidders for privatisation
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
