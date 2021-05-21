In Delhi, petrol prices go up to ₹93.04 per litre; diesel selling at ₹83.80
Petrol dearer in Delhi, prices go up to ₹93.04 per litre; diesel at ₹83.80 per litre.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Petrol dearer in Delhi, prices go up to ₹93.04 per litre; diesel at ₹83.80 per litre
-
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
-
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
-
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
-
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause