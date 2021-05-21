Home / Business / In Delhi, petrol prices go up to 93.04 per litre; diesel selling at 83.80
A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car.(REUTERS)
A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car.(REUTERS)
business

In Delhi, petrol prices go up to 93.04 per litre; diesel selling at 83.80

Petrol dearer in Delhi, prices go up to ₹93.04 per litre; diesel at ₹83.80 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Petrol dearer in Delhi, prices go up to 93.04 per litre; diesel at 83.80 per litre

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.