In India, monthly average salary is below 50k. How do Pakistan, China fare?

The average monthly net salary in India is $573, which amounts to ₹46,916, a data by World of Statistics said. On the occasion of International Labour Day, the Twitter handle had released a list of countries with the average monthly net salaries which the professionals earn there.



According to the data, Switzerland tops the list with a professional earning an average monthly salary of $6,096 ( ₹4.99 lakh). Luxemborg ($5,015- ₹4.10 lakh), Singapore ($4,989- ₹4.08 lakh), United States ($4,245- ₹3.47 lakh) and Iceland ($4,007- ₹3.28 lakh) are the other countries in the top 5 list.

The only Asian countries in the top 10 list are Qatar ($ 3,982- ₹3.26 lakh) and United Arab Emirates ($3,498- ₹2.86 lakh).

On the other hand, superpower China is placed at 44th spot with an average monthly salary of $1,069 ( ₹87528). Vladimir Putin's Russia is placed at 59th position with an average salary of $645 ( ₹52,812).

While India occupies the 65th position, its nearest neighbour Pakistan is placed at 104th spot with an average salary of $145- ₹11,872). The countries with monthly salaries lesser than India include Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Indonesia, Colombia, Venezuela, Bangladesh among others.



Here's the full list of countries and their monthly salaries.



1. Switzerland: $6,096- ₹4.99 lakh

2. Luxembourg: $5,015- ₹4.10 lakh

3. Singapore: $4,989- ₹4.08 lakh

4. USA: $4,245- ₹3.47 lakh

5. Iceland: $4,007- ₹3.28 lakh

6. Qatar: $3,982- ₹3.26 lakh

7. Denmark: $3,538- ₹2.89 lakh

8. UAE: $3,498- ₹2.86 lakh

9. Netherlands: $3,494- ₹2.86 lakh

10. Australia 🇦🇺: $3,391- ₹2.77 lakh.

