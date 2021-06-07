Home / Business / Income Tax Department to launch new e-filing portal today
business

Once launched, the portal will go live at www.incometax.gov.in. The CBDT said in a press release that the platform will provide a ‘modern, seamless’ experience to taxpayers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:00 AM IST

The Income Tax Department will on Monday launch a new e-filing portal to further ease the filing of income tax returns (ITRs). The e-portal, which, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a press release said, will provide a “modern, seamless” experience to taxpayers, will be available at www.incometax.gov.in.

Here’s a look at some key features of the upcoming portal:

(1.) Integrated with immediate processing of ITRs to issue quick refunds of taxpayers.

(2.) To facilitate follow-up action by the taxpayer, all interactions and uploads, as well as pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard.

(3.) For ITR preparation, free-of-cost software will be available. Facility for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) available initially, while that for preparations of ITRs 3, 5, 6 and 7 to be made available shortly.

(4.) Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their details to provide details like salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filing of their ITRs.

(5.) For prompt assistance to taxpayers, a new call centre will be set up. Additionally, detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs), user manuals, videos, chatbots/live agents will be provided.

(6.) Functionalities for filing income tax forms, add tax professionals, submitting responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals would be available.

Additionally, the press release clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any inconvenience to the taxpayer. A mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal so that taxpayers can get familiar with various features of the portal. Familiarisation with the new system, it said, “may take some time,” requesting patience from taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the portal.

