    India AI Summit: AI biggest opportunity for IT industry, Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran says

    Tata Group collaborates with OpenAI to infuse AI throughout its customers’ operations and its own.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:06 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    AI is the biggest opportunity for the IT services industry, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, even as the “foundational technology” upends the very business model of an industry led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

    Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. (PTI)
    “The real value of the IT industry is context and understanding every enterprise,” Chandrasekaran said at the formal opening of the expo at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

    “AI is foundational technology, it will have profound impact like steam engines, electricity and internet,” he went on to say. “Our mission should be to make AI work for every individual…”

    Chandrasekaran's comments came even as Tata Group collaborates with OpenAI to infuse AI throughout its customers’ operations and its own.

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

