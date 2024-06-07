MUMBAI - India's central bank is assessing whether further measures would be needed to slow down the growth in banks' lending towards unsecured loans and non-banking finance companies , Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. India assessing need for more measures to slow unsecured lending, cenbank chief says

The Reserve Bank of India , has warned lenders against "all forms of exuberance" due to worries about the rising risks to the financial system and had, in November, asked banks to set aside more capital to cover personal loans and lending via NBFCs.

"Recent data suggests that there is some moderation in these loans and advances," Das said, while announcing the interest rate decision.

"We are closely monitoring the incoming data to ascertain if further measures are necessary."

Personal loans issued by banks grew 19.2% on-year as of April 19, less than the 25.7% increase a year ago, the latest RBI data showed. The loan growth to NBFCs halved to 14.6% in the same period.

Das also urged the boards and top management of regulated entities to ensure that risk limits and exposures for each line of business are kept "well within their respective risk appetite framework."

The persisting gap between credit and deposit growth rates "warrants a rethink" by the banks' boards to re-strategise their business plans, Das said.

In case the gap between the credit and deposit growth widens further, liquidity risks could emerge for banks, deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman told reporters in Mumbai.

The credit-deposit ratio is an important metric for banks as it helps assess their liquidity position by gauging whether lenders have enough deposits on their balance sheets to fund loan growth.

Banks need to maintain a prudent balance between assets and liabilities, Das said.

The "regulatory freedom" enjoyed by lenders in respect of interest rates and charges should be used "judiciously" to ensure fair and transparent pricing of products and services to customers, Das added.

Banks should invest "adequately" on technology, and systems must keep pace with the business growth, the governor said.

