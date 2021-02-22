India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention
Indian bond yields surged on Monday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as underwriters sold off bonds in the open market they were forced to buy at an auction on Friday.
Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme.
On Friday, underwriters bought 108.94 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds and 107 billion worth of 5-year debt in an auction at cut-off yields as the RBI did not want to accept higher yields demanded by bidders. The RBI had set out to sell 110 billion rupees of each of these bonds along with two others.
On Monday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.19% as of 0930 GMT after rising to 6.21% earlier, its highest since Aug. 24. It had ended at 6.13% on Friday.
The benchmark 5-year bond yield was trading at 5.77, after rising to 5.82%, its highest since April 16.
"Overall fundamentals are not supporting yields going down. Unless RBI intervenes on a continuous basis, yields will keep going up," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income trader at First Rand Bank.
Traders are expecting the RBI to not roll over the variable rate reserve repo auction this week to prompt buying of bonds instead of parking funds with the RBI.
The RBI is also scheduled to conduct a special open market operation worth 100 billion rupees on Feb. 25, where it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds.
Overnight indexed swap rates too surged, tracking the uptick in bond yields.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate jumped to 5.35%, its highest since Feb. 5, 2020, with foreign banks continuing to pay higher forward premiums on expectations of interest rates going up, traders said.
"While this significant increase in bond spreads is a manifestation of the nervousness of market players, we believe the central bank will have to resort to unconventional tools to control the surge in bond market yields," State Bank of India chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh wrote in a note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq decides against crude-supply deal with Chinese state company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heranba Industries IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia
- While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rally faces potential test from falling market liquidity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cairn Energy hopeful of solution in tax tussle with Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox