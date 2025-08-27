Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

India isn't the only country facing highest US tariffs. Here's the Top 10 list

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 01:24 pm IST

India tops the table of countries facing the highest tariffs from the US. That list has Brazil and Vietnam, and for some reason Lesotho and Falkland Islands.

At 50%, India faces the highest US tariff globally, but it’s not alone at the top.

A toy factory in Greater Noida. The US tariff on India threatens its export competitiveness against rivals like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A toy factory in Greater Noida. The US tariff on India threatens its export competitiveness against rivals like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Brazil and Lesotho are the two other countries that have in effect a 50% US tariff on exports, according to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule released by the US government. A bunch of Southeast Asian countries—led by Vietnam (46%) feature in the Top 10 list.

Rank

Country

US Tariff Rate

1Lesotho50%
2India50%
3Brazil50%
4Cambodia49%
5Laos48%
6Madagascar47%
7Vietnam46%
8Sri Lanka44%
9Myanmar44%
10Falkland Islands42%

US Tariff On India

US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods to punish the country for buying Russian oil, upending a decades-long push by Washington to forge closer ties with New Delhi. The new tariffs, the highest in Asia, doubled the 25% duty on Indian exports.

The levies will hit more than 55% of goods shipped to the US and hurt labour intensive sectors such as textiles and jewellery the most. Key exports like electronics and pharmaceuticals are exempt, sparing Apple Inc.’s new investments for now. Exporters of clothing, footwear and small manufactured goods are bracing for falling orders and possible job cuts.

This sky-high tariff threatens India’s export competitiveness against rivals like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

“This is going to have a very big impact on Indian exporters because 50% tariffs are not workable for the clients,” Israr Ahmed, managing director of Farida Shoes Pvt. Ltd. that gets 60% of its business from the US, told Bloomberg. He says buyers have asked exporters to share specifications of goods with suppliers in other countries.

To be sure, India was among the first countries to open trade talks with the US, but New Delhi’s protectionist policies for the dairy and agriculture sectors stalled negotiations.

Relations soured further after Trump lashed out at India over its buying of Russian oil. New Delhi has argued that the purchases stabilise energy markets, and has said that it will keep buying Russian oil “depending on the financial benefit”.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / India isn't the only country facing highest US tariffs. Here's the Top 10 list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On