India isn't the only country facing highest US tariffs. Here's the Top 10 list

At 50%, India faces the highest US tariff globally, but it's not alone at the top. A toy factory in Greater Noida. The US tariff on India threatens its export competitiveness against rivals like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Brazil and Lesotho are the two other countries that have in effect a 50% US tariff on exports, according to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule released by the US government. A bunch of Southeast Asian countries—led by Vietnam (46%) feature in the Top 10 list.

Rank Country US Tariff Rate 1 Lesotho 50% 2 India 50% 3 Brazil 50% 4 Cambodia 49% 5 Laos 48% 6 Madagascar 47% 7 Vietnam 46% 8 Sri Lanka 44% 9 Myanmar 44% 10 Falkland Islands 42%

US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods to punish the country for buying Russian oil, upending a decades-long push by Washington to forge closer ties with New Delhi. The new tariffs, the highest in Asia, doubled the 25% duty on Indian exports.

The levies will hit more than 55% of goods shipped to the US and hurt labour intensive sectors such as textiles and jewellery the most. Key exports like electronics and pharmaceuticals are exempt, sparing Apple Inc.’s new investments for now. Exporters of clothing, footwear and small manufactured goods are bracing for falling orders and possible job cuts.

This sky-high tariff threatens India’s export competitiveness against rivals like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

“This is going to have a very big impact on Indian exporters because 50% tariffs are not workable for the clients,” Israr Ahmed, managing director of Farida Shoes Pvt. Ltd. that gets 60% of its business from the US, told Bloomberg. He says buyers have asked exporters to share specifications of goods with suppliers in other countries.

To be sure, India was among the first countries to open trade talks with the US, but New Delhi’s protectionist policies for the dairy and agriculture sectors stalled negotiations.

Relations soured further after Trump lashed out at India over its buying of Russian oil. New Delhi has argued that the purchases stabilise energy markets, and has said that it will keep buying Russian oil “depending on the financial benefit”.