India now fourth country in the world with foreign exchange reserves over $700 billion

The reserves, currently at $704.885 billion, rose by $12.588 billion from last week, by $58.466 billion from the end of March 2024, and by $117.977 billion from the same time of the previous year.
This also makes India, the fourth country in the entire world to cross $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves. China, Japan, and Switzerland currently precede India.
What caused India's foreign exchange reserves to grow this much?
This growth in the reserves is attributed to multiple factors including $30 billion in foreign inflows so far this year, led mainly by investments in local bonds after the inclusion in an important J.P. Morgan index.