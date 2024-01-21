Indian CEO's death: Video shows the moment ‘iron cage’ collapsed at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City

Sanjay Shah, the CEO of Vistex, a US-based software firm, died, while another official suffered severe injuries during the company's silver jubilee celebrations at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sanjay Shah, the CEO of Vistex, died in a tragic lift fall accident.(X)

A video, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows the moment when the cables of an iron cage, carrying them suspended at a height, snapped. This led to Shah and Raju Datla, the firm's president, falling onto a concrete dias below. The incident occurred as the duo entered an iron cage lift to be lowered from a height, part of a planned stunt for the celebrations. However, one side of the iron chain supporting the cage broke, causing both individuals to fall off around 20 feet and sustain multiple injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital, where Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while his colleague remains in serious condition.

In the video, they can be seen waving to the crowd amid fireworks, purportedly as part of an entry stunt. However, the celebrations turned tragic as the cage encountered a mishap, leading to the Mumbai native CEO's death.

The police registered a case against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint from another company official.

“Shah sustained injuries in his leg and head while Datla sustained a head injury. Both of the individuals were rushed to Maxi Cure Hospital. Later, they were referred to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment. Owner Sanjay Shah succumbed to injuries on Friday while his colleague is in critical condition,” police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"A case against the Ramoji event authorities has been registered at the Abdullapurmet Police Station. Further investigation is underway into the matter," the police added.

Who was Sanjay Shah?

• Sanjay Shah was the founder, CEO, and chief architect of Vistex, a key player in the industry, according to the Vistex website.

• Originally from Mumbai, he was a tech entrepreneur who played a crucial role in leading Vistex to prominence.

• A Lehigh University alum, Shah founded the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research during his academic journey.

• Under Shah's leadership, Vistex experienced substantial growth, transforming how businesses bring products and services to market.

• Actively involved in philanthropy, Shah established the Vistex Foundation, providing grants to non-profits focusing on health, education, and basic needs.