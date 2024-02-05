Indian Railways online train ticket booking: Step-by-step guide for using IRCTC eWallet
IRCTC eWallet: The IRCTC eWallet app provides transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.
IRCTC online ticket booking: Payment wallet service IRCTC eWallet is provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which can be used as one of the payment methods for booking train tickets. The IRCTC eWallet has many features including- no payment gateway charges per ticket, online wallet top-up, no dependency on a specific bank's network and easy refunds in case of ticket cancellation. The IRCTC eWallet app also provides transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.
IRCTC said on their website that it “offers secure booking through IRCTC eWallet by providing a transaction password/ PIN Number that is required to be entered for every booking done through IRCTC eWallet. Further, when any of the provided banks go offline, you can still book tickets from your IRCTC eWallet account.”
Here's how you can use IRCTC eWallet:
- Go to: https://www.irctc.co.in and log in using your IRCTC credentials.
- In case you are using IRCTC for the first time, you will have to create an account first.
- Click on IRCTC eWallet tab under the 'IRCTC Exclusive' button.
- Enter the IRCTC transaction password. This is only required if your Aadhaar number or PAN number is not verified in your IRCTC account.
- Click 'Submit' once done.
- You will be redirected to the homepage of IRCTC.
- Login again using your credentials.
- In the 'IRCTC Exclusive' tab and click on eWallet.
- Then, click on 'IRCTC eWallet Deposit' and proceed with the payment for which multiple options like UPI, Net banking, credit card, or debit card are available.
- Once this is done, proceed to book train tickets on the IRCTC website and make payment.
