 Indian Railways online train ticket: Step-by-step guide for using IRCTC eWallet - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Indian Railways online train ticket booking: Step-by-step guide for using IRCTC eWallet

Indian Railways online train ticket booking: Step-by-step guide for using IRCTC eWallet

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 04:16 PM IST

IRCTC eWallet: The IRCTC eWallet app provides transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.

IRCTC online ticket booking: Payment wallet service IRCTC eWallet is provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which can be used as one of the payment methods for booking train tickets. The IRCTC eWallet has many features including- no payment gateway charges per ticket, online wallet top-up, no dependency on a specific bank's network and easy refunds in case of ticket cancellation. The IRCTC eWallet app also provides transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.

Indian Railways online ticket booking: Here's are step-by-step guide for train bookings on IRCTC.
Indian Railways online ticket booking: Here's are step-by-step guide for train bookings on IRCTC.

Read more: Lionel Messi's million dollar Byju's deal on hold: ‘Paid him for one year but…’

IRCTC said on their website that it “offers secure booking through IRCTC eWallet by providing a transaction password/ PIN Number that is required to be entered for every booking done through IRCTC eWallet. Further, when any of the provided banks go offline, you can still book tickets from your IRCTC eWallet account.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Here's how you can use IRCTC eWallet:

  1. Go to: https://www.irctc.co.in and log in using your IRCTC credentials.
  2. In case you are using IRCTC for the first time, you will have to create an account first.
  3. Click on IRCTC eWallet tab under the 'IRCTC Exclusive' button.
  4. Enter the IRCTC transaction password. This is only required if your Aadhaar number or PAN number is not verified in your IRCTC account.
  5. Click 'Submit' once done.
  6. You will be redirected to the homepage of IRCTC.
  7. Login again using your credentials.
  8. In the 'IRCTC Exclusive' tab and click on eWallet.
  9. Then, click on 'IRCTC eWallet Deposit' and proceed with the payment for which multiple options like UPI, Net banking, credit card, or debit card are available.
  10. Once this is done, proceed to book train tickets on the IRCTC website and make payment.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On