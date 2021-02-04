IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Indian Regulator Bans Tycoon From Market for a Year
Future Retail is embroiled in a battle with Amazon.com Inc. over that deal, which the US online retail giant is trying to block.(MINT_PRINT)
Future Retail is embroiled in a battle with Amazon.com Inc. over that deal, which the US online retail giant is trying to block.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian Regulator Bans Tycoon From Market for a Year

An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST

India’s markets regulator has banned a retail tycoon from accessing the securities markets for a year on charges of insider trading, complicating his battle to keep his companies afloat.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India barred Kishore Biyani, his brother, and one of his holding vehicles, saying a company that’s part of their Future Group traded in the shares of group flagship Future Retail Ltd. in 2017 during a period when it had unpublished price-sensitive information. The regulator also fined all three, according to an order published Wednesday.

Biyani and the group firm have disputed the allegations, according to the order. Future Retail said in a statement that the sanction by the securities regulator against its founder won’t affect its plan to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd.

Future Retail is embroiled in a battle with Amazon.com Inc. over that deal, which the US online retail giant is trying to block. An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon. The order could delay the deal, which is needed to alleviate a cash crunch at the group.

Also read| Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order

The Mumbai-listed retailer missed an interest payment on its $500 million bond in January, but has said it plans to make the payment within the 30-day grace period allowed to it under the bond terms The bond maturing in 2025 fell 7.7 cents on Wednesday after the court order, the most in more than three months, and was down 0.4 cents to 78 cents on Thursday.

The securities market ban for Biyani, “on the face of it, it won’t become more difficult for group companies to raise money,” said J.N. Gupta, managing director at Stakeholders Empowerment Services, a proxy adviser. “The adverse impact will only be limited to the people mentioned, not the entire restructuring involved with the sale of assets to Reliance.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
property tycoon business tycoon indian market
app
Close
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
business

Alibaba rallies in credit market as dollar bond deal starts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd(MINT_PRINT)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian billionaire’s refiner buys first cargo of carbon-offset Oil

Bloomberg, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Reliance said it’s currently evaluating opportunities and partnerships for carbon-neutral oil and the purchase fits with its overall plan to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
business

Rupee rises 6 paise to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.90 in early deals, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Future Retail is embroiled in a battle with Amazon.com Inc. over that deal, which the US online retail giant is trying to block.(MINT_PRINT)
Future Retail is embroiled in a battle with Amazon.com Inc. over that deal, which the US online retail giant is trying to block.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian Regulator Bans Tycoon From Market for a Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the downtrend in stockpiles, a recovery in fuel consumption remains shaky as lockdown measures limit mobility and concerns grow over the spread of several Covid-19 mutations. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
Despite the downtrend in stockpiles, a recovery in fuel consumption remains shaky as lockdown measures limit mobility and concerns grow over the spread of several Covid-19 mutations. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil extends rally after OPEC+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Futures in New York traded above $56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. OPEC+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay” amid “uncertain” prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inflation is a critical component for bond returns, as shown by the slide in global government debt in January as the Biden administration announced it would roll out $1.9 trillion of additional US stimulus. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
Inflation is a critical component for bond returns, as shown by the slide in global government debt in January as the Biden administration announced it would roll out $1.9 trillion of additional US stimulus. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
business

Toothless inflation threats could mean emerging market debt boom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST
After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex, India’s benchmark stock market index, suffered its biggest ever inter-day fall of 13.15% on March 23, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown.(PTI)
The BSE Sensex, India’s benchmark stock market index, suffered its biggest ever inter-day fall of 13.15% on March 23, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown.(PTI)
business

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade; Nifty trades above 14,750

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 AM IST
IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell marginally to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,069.27 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,071 crore due to seating-capacity restrictions in restaurants.(Mint)
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell marginally to 1,069.27 crore from 1,071 crore due to seating-capacity restrictions in restaurants.(Mint)
business

Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q3 profit up 22%

By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to 123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from 101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, opposing the urgent mentioning, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar for Amazon told the court that procedure should be followed.(Mint)
However, opposing the urgent mentioning, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar for Amazon told the court that procedure should be followed.(Mint)
business

Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision comes even as Biyani’s sale of his businesses to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail is facing legal challenges from Amazon.com Inc.(Mint)
The decision comes even as Biyani’s sale of his businesses to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail is facing legal challenges from Amazon.com Inc.(Mint)
business

Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges by Sebi

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman, the new provision, which will be applicable for contributions made from April 1, 2021, would not affect most provident fund subscribers.(Mint)
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman, the new provision, which will be applicable for contributions made from April 1, 2021, would not affect most provident fund subscribers.(Mint)
business

PF tax ceiling will be applicable to GPF as well: CBDT chairman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Budget 2021-22 has rationalised tax-free income on provident fund contribution by high income earners by making the exemption on interest income earned on annual contribution to 2.5 lakh applicable to all provident funds, Mody said in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.(Reuters file photo)
Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.(Reuters file photo)
business

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
business

Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite high stock valuations, investors expect the Union budget proposals to kick-start investments critical to reviving growth.(PTI)
Despite high stock valuations, investors expect the Union budget proposals to kick-start investments critical to reviving growth.(PTI)
business

Sensex ends above 50,000 for first time

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The 30-share index jumped 458.03 points, or 0.92%, to close at 50,255.75, while the broader Nifty index gained 0.97% to 14,789.95.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judge A A Nandgoankar said, "It appears that Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies."(HT File Photo)
Judge A A Nandgoankar said, "It appears that Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies."(HT File Photo)
business

Enough material to proceed against Kochhars: PMLA court

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
On January 30, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had summoned Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar after taking cognizance of the ED's charge sheet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP