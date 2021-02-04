IND USA
However, opposing the urgent mentioning, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar for Amazon told the court that procedure should be followed.(Mint)
business

Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order

Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Limited (FRL) on Wednesday filed an appeal before a division bench in the Delhi High Court against the ‘status quo’ order on a $3.4 billion deal for the sale of its retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh will hear the matter on Thursday.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.

However, opposing the urgent mentioning, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar for Amazon told the court that procedure should be followed. Following this, the bench said, “Tomorrow” and posted the matter for Thursday.

In an interim order passed on Tuesday, Justice JR Midha ordered Future Retail to maintain status quo on the assets starting at 4.50 pm on Tuesday, until “the pronouncement of the reserved order” while acting on a petition by Amazon.com Inc, which has alleged that the deal was in violation of its own contract with Future. “Contrary to reports carried in a section of the media, Amazon has not only been committed to an early resolution of the dispute with Future but had continued to be willing to support FRL even during the temporary financial challenges posed by COVID,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

future retail ltd amazon inc delhi high court
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell marginally to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,069.27 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,071 crore due to seating-capacity restrictions in restaurants.(Mint)
business

Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q3 profit up 22%

By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to 123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from 101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
The decision comes even as Biyani’s sale of his businesses to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail is facing legal challenges from Amazon.com Inc.(Mint)
business

Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges by Sebi

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman, the new provision, which will be applicable for contributions made from April 1, 2021, would not affect most provident fund subscribers.(Mint)
business

PF tax ceiling will be applicable to GPF as well: CBDT chairman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Budget 2021-22 has rationalised tax-free income on provident fund contribution by high income earners by making the exemption on interest income earned on annual contribution to 2.5 lakh applicable to all provident funds, Mody said in an interview.
Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.(Reuters file photo)
business

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecasts for early 2021 after the latest lockdown.(Reuters file photo)
business

Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.
Despite high stock valuations, investors expect the Union budget proposals to kick-start investments critical to reviving growth.(PTI)
business

Sensex ends above 50,000 for first time

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The 30-share index jumped 458.03 points, or 0.92%, to close at 50,255.75, while the broader Nifty index gained 0.97% to 14,789.95.
Judge A A Nandgoankar said, "It appears that Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies."(HT File Photo)
business

Enough material to proceed against Kochhars: PMLA court

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
On January 30, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had summoned Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar after taking cognizance of the ED's charge sheet.
The ministry plans to introduce certain new concepts in the LLP Act for greater ease of doing business.(ANI)
business

Govt to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Offences that are more appropriate to be dealt with under other laws are proposed to be omitted from the LLP Act.
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
business

LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.
The economy may also get a boost from the vaccine roll out while lawmakers in Washington debate another round of stimulus.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
business

Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.
Exxon reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020 and named Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the former head of Malaysia's state oil company, as an independent director.(AP file photo)
business

Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST
"Today's patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said Engine No. 1, an activist investment firm that joined forces with the California State Teachers Retirement System.
Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman said she wanted to accelerate efforts on diversity in the United States, saying other countries have progressed further.(AP file photo)
business

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65.
Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 27.1% of the market, ahead of HP Inc with 19.8% and Dell Technologies with 16.6%, the research showed.(Reuters file photo)
business

Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Net profit jumped by 53% to a record $395 million in the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of $293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Andy Jassy has led AWS since before the launch of its first major services in 2006. Cloud computing was not a natural area for Amazon, then almost exclusively an online retail company.
"I believe the law should not be used in a way that violates international law,” Motegi said. (via AP)
business

Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
“Japan is staying alert and paying close attention to its effect on us,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in online talks between the two sides.
