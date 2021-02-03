Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know
India's retail giant Kishore Biyani's Future Retail is stuck in a long-standing tussle with the US tech giant Amazon. Amazon has been blocking a deal worth $3.4 billion between Future Group and Reliance Retail alleging that the transaction between the two Indian majors violates the terms of its earlier contract with Future.
The failure of the retail assets deal with Reliance will push Future's retail unit towards insolvency with $4 billion in bank loans and debentures at risk, Reuters quoted the company claiming on Wednesday in a court filing.
Here what has happened so far:
> In January 2020, Amazon acquired a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail. This deal gave Amazon a 3.6 per cent stake in the Future group.
> Amid the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19, Future Retail eyes at restructuring and selling its retail assets like Big Bazaar to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
Also Read | Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
> On October 25, Amazon got an emergency order from Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) to block the Future assets sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Future had rejected the challenge.
> According to a non-compete clause of the deal between Reliance and Future, Kishore Biyani and his family are not allowed to enter the retail sector for next 15 years.
> Future Group approached the Delhi high court to pass an injunction order against Amazon that been trying hard to block the deal. The court asked SEBI to scrutiny the deal.
> SEBI granted conditional approval to the deal.
> On Tuesday, the Delhi high court halted the deal in a blow to Future group.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy set for 1st quarter hit but vaccines raising recovery hopes: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal India closes ₹2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
- Both the indexes touched record intra-day highs earlier in the session after rising as much as 1.5% and 1.46% respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates mulls swapping a third of Boeing 777X orders to 787
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Futures debut to test Ether’s Bitcoin-beating 710% run to record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
- Demand for invitations to the less-than-a-year-old service is so hot that a market for them has grown on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist. In China, invitations are being sold on Alibaba's market place Idle Fish. In Japan investors, tech workers and the media have swarmed the service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US moves to seize 2 million oil barrels it says is Iranian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad Bank plan sparks concern in India's distressed loan market
- There are many details about the bad bank that policy makers haven’t clarified which makes any analysis challenging. Banking secretary Debasish Panda told reporters this week that banks might have to put in initial capital to start the bad bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why millennials need to understand asset allocation?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil buoyant near $55 as falling stockpiles add impetus to rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alibaba resumes plan for $5 billion bond after revenue gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 300 points to 50,100 in early trade; Nifty tops 14,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox