Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, May 28, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, May 28, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, May 28, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, May 28, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, May 28, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:02 AM IST

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47590 from 47600. However, It was higher than the previous week average of 47284.3 by 0.65%.

Global gold prices($1893.3) plummeted which was followed by spot gold prices in Indian market( 47590), although the fall in Indian market of 0.02% was lower than the fall in Global prices of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, May 28, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.18% to $1893.3 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.11% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.3% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.3% to $1185.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48425 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 135.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47590 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, May 28, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to 48425 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.34% or about 135.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.42% or 300.0 per kg to the price level of 71436 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47590) decreased by 135.6 from yesterday ( 47600), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.5 to $1893.3 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of 135.6 and value of 48425 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, May 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 72.5 as compared to previous close of 72.7. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.