Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, May 28, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47590 from ₹47600. However, It was higher than the previous week average of ₹47284.3 by 0.65%.

Global gold prices($1893.3) plummeted which was followed by spot gold prices in Indian market( ₹47590), although the fall in Indian market of 0.02% was lower than the fall in Global prices of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, May 28, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.18% to $1893.3 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.11% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.3% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.3% to $1185.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48425 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹135.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47590 .

MCX Gold on Friday, May 28, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to ₹48425 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.34% or about ₹135.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.42% or ₹300.0 per kg to the price level of ₹71436 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47590) decreased by ₹135.6 from yesterday ( ₹47600), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.5 to $1893.3 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹135.6 and value of ₹48425 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, May 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹72.5 as compared to previous close of ₹72.7. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.