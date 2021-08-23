Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 23, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47190) has decreased since yesterday( ₹47200). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47294.3) by 0.22%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( ₹47190) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Aug 23, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47161 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹51.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47190 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Aug 23, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.11% to ₹47161 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.02% or about ₹51.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.19% or ₹118.1 per kg to the price level of ₹62145 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47190) decreased by ₹51.9 from yesterday ( ₹47200), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹51.9 and value of ₹47161 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Aug 23, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.