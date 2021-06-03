Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:02 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 49240 from 49230. It was also higher than the previous week average of 48104.3 by 2.36%.

The spot gold prices in India( 49240) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1904.0) saw a drop of 0.2%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1904.0 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.2%. This price level is 8.63% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.16% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $1194.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 49360 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 14.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 49240 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.03% to 49360 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.29% or about 14.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.17% or 123.7 per kg to the price level of 72775 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 49240) increased by 14.8 from yesterday ( 49230), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.76 to $1904.0 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of 14.8 and value of 49360 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.2 as compared to previous close of 73.0. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

