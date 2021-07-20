Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 48030) is lower than this week's average of ₹48195.7 by 0.34%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹48040.

The spot gold price in India( ₹48030) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48220 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹149.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48030 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.31% to ₹48220 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.06% or about ₹149.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.25% or ₹169.2 per kg to the price level of ₹67693 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48030) decreased by ₹149.5 from yesterday ( ₹48040), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹149.5 and value of ₹48220 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹75.0 as compared to previous close of ₹74.9. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.