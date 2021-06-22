Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( 47220) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47714.3).

Although the global gold price($1788.5) has increased by 0.29%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 47220).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1788.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.29% over yesterday. This price level is 2.73% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.23% to $26.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.43% to $1067.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47002 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 126.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47220 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.27% to 47002 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.49% or about 126.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.01% or 6.8 per kg to the price level of 67955 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47220) had no change over yesterday ( 47220), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $5.25 to $1788.5 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 126.9 with value of 47002 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

