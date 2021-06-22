Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( ₹47220) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47714.3).

Although the global gold price($1788.5) has increased by 0.29%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47220).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1788.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.29% over yesterday. This price level is 2.73% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.23% to $26.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.43% to $1067.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47002 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹126.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47220 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.27% to ₹47002 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.49% or about ₹126.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.01% or ₹6.8 per kg to the price level of ₹67955 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47220) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47220), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $5.25 to $1788.5 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹126.9 with value of ₹47002 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.