Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 46340) is higher than this week's average of ₹46012.9 by 0.71%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹46330.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹46340 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.12%. The global spot price is $1867.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1867.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.12%. This price level is 6.87% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.95% to $28.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.32% to $1240.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48356 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹82.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46340 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.17% to ₹48356 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.58% or about ₹82.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.73% or ₹539.0 per kg to the price level of ₹73835 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46340) increased by ₹82.2 from yesterday ( ₹46330), along with global spot prices growth of $2.15 to $1867.9 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹82.2 and value of ₹48356 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹73.2 as compared to previous close of ₹73.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.