Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 46950) has increased since yesterday( 46940). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 46898.6) by 0.11%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 46950 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47151 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 84.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46950 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.18% to 47151 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.3% or about 84.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.07% or 43.3 per kg to the price level of 61905 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46950) increased by 84.9 from yesterday ( 46940), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 84.9 and value of 47151 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
