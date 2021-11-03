Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47860) has increased since yesterday( ₹47850). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47861.4) by 0.0%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹47860) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47525 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹156.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47860 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.33% to ₹47525 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.02% or about ₹156.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.15% or ₹95.1 per kg to the price level of ₹63380 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47860) increased by ₹156.8 from yesterday ( ₹47850), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹156.8 and value of ₹47525 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.7. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.