Home / Business / India's August fuel demand rises 16.3% year-on-year

India's August fuel demand rises 16.3% year-on-year

business
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:17 PM IST

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.6% higher from a year earlier at 3 million tonnes.

(HT File/Representational image)
(HT File/Representational image)
Reuters |

India's fuel demand rose 16.3% in August compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.81 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Wednesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.6% higher from a year earlier at 3 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3% to 2.39 million tonnes, while naphtha sales jumped 23.5% to 1.16 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 51%, while fuel oil use edged up 16.5% in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out