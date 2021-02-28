India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period
India's coal import registered a drop of 11.59 per cent to 180.84 million tonnes (MT) in the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal.
The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services. Mjunction -- a joint venture of Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
However, India's coal imports in January increased to 20.05 MT as against 18.67 MT in year-ago period, it said. Commenting on the coal import trend, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said, "There was a drop in January volumes as compared to the previous month (December). This was mainly due to the firmness in seaborne prices.
While there is steady demand in the market, the import trend will largely depend on the movements in international prices, freight rates and also domestic supply."
Coal import was, however, 7.4 percent higher in January 2021 as compared to 18.67 MT in the year-ago period. Of the total imports in January 2021, non-coking coal was at 12.77 MT, while coking coal import was 5.62 MT.
During April-January 2020-21, non-coking coal import was at 119.84 MT as compared to 140.65 MT in the same period a year ago. Coking coal import was recorded at 39.16 MT, lower than 41.15 MT imported during the same period a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince
- While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved
- Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK govt to set $7 billion program to help struggling firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits
- In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
- Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ByteDance to hire 13k new employees, explore China's education technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McDonald's to sell part of its artificial intelligence start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukesh Ambani is again richest Asian as China’s Zhong loses $22 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekly wrap: After early surge, gold prices fall for last 3 days
- Gold set off to a brighter start at the beginning of the week as the price of the precious metal went up by ₹278 to ₹46,013 per 10 grams on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox