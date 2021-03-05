India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI
India's forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching USD 584.554 billion as of February 26, up by USD 689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week.
The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year.
For the week ended February 26, the core currency assets – the largest component of the overall reserves - rose by USD 509 million to USD 542.615 billion, the RBI said.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by USD 172 million to USD 35.421 billion during the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 9 million to USD 1.517 billion in the reporting week, it said.
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined marginally to USD 5.001 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil bought last yr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise ₹1,350 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts
- Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox