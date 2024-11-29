Menu Explore
India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q2 2024-25: Govt data

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 29, 2024 05:18 PM IST

India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 8.1% in the second quarter of 2023-24.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed down to 5.4% during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 due to the falling growth rate in manufacturing, consumption, and mining.

India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q2 2024-25, govt data shows (Shutterstock)
India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q2 2024-25, govt data shows (Shutterstock)

In comparison, the GDP growth rate was 8.1% in the second quarter of 2023-24, according to government data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday, November 29, 2024.

What caused India's GDP to fall in Q2 2024-25?

Manufacturing, and mining tanked the most among all the sectors.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) of manufacturing fell to just 2.2% from 14.3% in the second quarter of last year.

The mining and quarrying sector was the only one which registered a negative GVA rate this time of -0.1%. It grew 11.1% last year.

To top off all the woes, the growth rate of electricity, gas, water supply, and other utility services also fell drastically, reflecting a huge fall in consumption growth. It fell from 10.4% last year to just 3.3% this year.

Even construction fell significantly from 13.6% growth last time to just 7.7% this time.

Just like the GDP, the Real GVA also slowed down to 5.6% in the second quarter of 2024-25, as compared to 7.7% in 2023-24.

Nominal GVA also dropped to 8.1% this time compared to 9.3% during the same quarter of the previous year.

The agriculture, livestock, forestry, and fishing sector did however, show positive signs. It saw its growth rate more than double, reaching 3.5% this quarter, as compared to just 1.7% last year.

