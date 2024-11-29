Menu Explore
India’s GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q2, below RBI estimate: Govt data

ByZia Haq
Nov 29, 2024 05:49 PM IST

The economy expanded 5.4% in the second quarter from a year ago, hobbled by tepid consumption demand and a weakening in the mining sector

NEW DELHI: India’s growth of gross domestic product (GDP) slowed to a seven-quarter low during July-September quarter of 2024-25, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter this year was 4.6%. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
The economy expanded 5.4% in the quarter ending September 2024 from a year ago, hobbled by tepid consumption demand and a weakening in the mining sector, the data showed. In the previous (first) quarter of 2024-25, GDP grew 6.8%.

Expansion of gross value added, a measure of growth that excludes indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to be 5.6%, compared to 6.8% in the preceding quarter.

The second-quarter growth is way slower than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7%.

“These estimates are provisional but the government will look into causes of slower growth in manufacturing and a contraction in mining and the reasons behind agriculture doing well, which was helped by a good monsoon,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Among key sectors, agriculture posted a reasonably decent growth of 3.5% in the second quarter. Mining growth shrunk 0.1%, compared to 11.1% a year ago. Manufacturing expanded 2.2% against 14.3% a year ago while construction, the largest provider of informal jobs, grew 7.7% as compared with 13.6% a year earlier.

“While we are not revising our full-year growth projection, we will closely monitor the momentum going forward,” said Sujan Hajra, Anand Rathi Shares.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
