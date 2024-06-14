 India's May exports up 9.1% y/y as outlook improves - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's May exports up 9.1% y/y as outlook improves

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2024 02:47 PM IST

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7% year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion.

India's merchandise exports rose 9.1% to $38.13 billion in May from a year earlier, helped by an increase in shipments of engineering goods, commercial vehicles and smartphones, government data showed on Friday.

Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.
Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7% year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion. Economists had expected a deficit of $19.5 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In April, the trade deficit was $19.1 billion.

Read more: Hyundai looks to sell up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO: Report

Analysts say merchandise exports - which contracted 3.1% to $437 billion in the previous fiscal year - are likely to pick up this year helped by a projected rebound in global trade, government incentives for manufacturing and easing domestic inflation.

Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.8% in the January-March quarter, helped by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector, and economists expect the momentum to continue this year.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India's May exports up 9.1% y/y as outlook improves
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On