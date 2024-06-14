India's May exports up 9.1% y/y as outlook improves

India's merchandise exports rose 9.1% to $38.13 billion in May from a year earlier, helped by an increase in shipments of engineering goods, commercial vehicles and smartphones, government data showed on Friday. Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7% year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion. Economists had expected a deficit of $19.5 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

In April, the trade deficit was $19.1 billion.

Analysts say merchandise exports - which contracted 3.1% to $437 billion in the previous fiscal year - are likely to pick up this year helped by a projected rebound in global trade, government incentives for manufacturing and easing domestic inflation.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.8% in the January-March quarter, helped by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector, and economists expect the momentum to continue this year.