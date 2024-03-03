 India's used car market size to touch USD 100 billion-mark by 2034: CARS24 CEO - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / India's used car market size to touch USD 100 billion-mark by 2034: CARS24 CEO

India's used car market size to touch USD 100 billion-mark by 2034: CARS24 CEO

PTI |
Mar 03, 2024 11:50 AM IST

India's used car market size to touch USD 100 billion-mark by 2034: CARS24 CEO

As per the findings of the Gurugram-based online used car marketplace, there are changes in market dynamics with customers opting for frequent upgrades when it comes to cars.

HT Image
HT Image

"According to our internal study, the anticipated growth of the Indian used car market is set to occur at a 15 per cent CAGR, increasing from USD 25 billion in 2023 to USD 100 billion by 2034," Chopra told PTI in an interaction.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The growth trajectory is propelled by various factors unique to the Indian market, including urbanisation and a growing middle class, which is changing consumer preferences and boosting the demand for affordable mobility solutions, he added.

Chopra noted that when CARS24 began its journey eight years ago, the used car market size stood at around USD 10-15 billion.

"I think, in the last 3-4 years, with different kinds of cars coming up, the market has truly accelerated," he stated.

The car ownership in the country remains low as compared to various developed geographies, Chopra said.

In the US and China or in Europe, 80-90 per cent of the population has a car while in India only around 8 per cent of the population owns a four-wheeler, he added.

"So we still have a long way to go from here," Chopra said.

Another prominent indicator of the adoption of the used cars trend is the shortened ownership cycle, as the younger generation is opting to sell their cars within 5-6 years of purchase, in stark contrast to the patterns observed two decades ago when vehicles were typically held for 10-12 years, he noted.

"As millennials increasingly opt for more frequent car upgrades, the market is witnessing a consistent inflow of high-quality, aspirational cars," Chopra said.

Further, he noted that the demand for feature-packed SUVs has also surged in the last four years, experiencing significant growth from 30 per cent in FY19 to 59 per cent in the first half of FY24.

The SUV-centric trend has extended beyond new car acquisitions and is making its presence felt in the used car market with a 4-6 per cent growth since FY21, Chopra said.

"Our internal analysis indicates a 14 per cent surge in the sales of cars valued above 8 lakh between 2018 and 2023. This shift is intricately tied to increasing income levels and the expanding middle class, influencing the changing landscape of the market," he stated.

Besides, while metropolitan cities accounted for 65 per cent of pre-owned cars supply in FY22, there is a strong inclination towards used cars in non-metro cities, and the demand is expected to swell at a rate of 30 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by FY27, he added.

Chopra noted that CARS24 also expects used electric vehicles to become available in the market within the next five years to meet the growing demand.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On