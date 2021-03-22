IND USA
Indices in the red as Sensex falls more than 270 points in opening session; Nifty down 60 points to trade at 14,680

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:29 AM IST

Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene.(Shutterstock)
business

Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet(Reuters File Photo)
business

At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
The idea is to decriminalize 12 offences that will be dealt with by an in-house adjudication mechanism rather than the NCLT.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
business

MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:31 AM IST
  • The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
With the Future Group’s Rs.24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd stalled again by a recent Delhi high court order, bankers are preparing loan recast proposals for Future Group firms(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders

By Shayan Ghosh, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
business

E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
business

Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive

By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
business

Chinese vendors may supply gear to India

By Ishita Guha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:06 AM IST
  • Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
According to a 2007 report of RBI’s technical group set up to review state legislations on money lending, all states require registration or license to carry out money lending.. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
  • The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.
While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June. (AP File Photo )
business

US whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

AP, Louisville
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST
American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other US products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1, according to RBI report.(Mint File Photo )
business

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The RBI house economists said normally when the economy stalls or contract, household savings go up and when the economy recovers it falls as people become more confident of spending.
A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.(REUTERS)
business

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
The BSE building
business

Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over 1.38 lakh crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
On a weekly basis, gold was up by only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per 10 gram.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
  • The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of 44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore and an offer for sale worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore.(iStock)
business

Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO
