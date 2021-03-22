Indices in the red as Sensex falls more than 270 points in opening session; Nifty down 60 points to trade at 14,680
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668
Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
- The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level
By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:41 AM IST
- The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations
By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:31 AM IST
- The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders
By Shayan Ghosh, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:24 AM IST
- Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:15 AM IST
- E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive
By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 AM IST
- The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
Chinese vendors may supply gear to India
By Ishita Guha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:06 AM IST
- Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
- The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.
US whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
AP, Louisville
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST
American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other US products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The RBI house economists said normally when the economy stalls or contract, household savings go up and when the economy recovers it falls as people become more confident of spending.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over ₹1.38 lakh crore
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
- During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
- The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of ₹44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
- Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO