IndiGo to operate wide-body aircraft on Delhi-Bangkok route

“In view of the growing demand for air travel, the induction of a temporarily leased Boeing B787-9 wide-body aircraft from Norse Atlantic comes ahead of IndiGo’s delivery of XLRs in FY2026 and A350s in 2027,” the airline spokesperson said.

The airline will operate daily nonstop flights between the two destinations. The flight 6E 1053 from Delhi to Bangkok will take off at 10am IST to land in Bangkok at 15.45 (local time) and the return flight 6E 1054 will depart at 17.45 (local time) to land in Delhi at 20.55 IST.

Announcing the development, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said, “As India’s aviation sector undergoes rapid transformation to keep pace with unprecedented growth in demand for travel, IndiGo is well positioned to lead this expansion. The early induction of our wide body aircraft marks a significant milestone in our journey.”

He said the airline also aims to commence flights to Europe.

Elbers said, “We intend to shift to Europe in mid-Summer. We are thrilled to introduce the comfort of IndiGoStretch on our regional international route after the positive and encouraging feedback domestically. Our roots and fundamentals are Indian but increasingly, the world is where we operate.”

Earlier this year, IndiGo entered into a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Starting Tuesday, these flights will be available for bookings on IndiGo’s direct channels as well as aggregator websites, the airline spokesperson added.